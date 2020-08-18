Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,080, target at Rs 3,200 and Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 133, target at Rs 144.
The Indian stock market is expected to open flat after Nasdaq closed at record high. Asian markets were poised to track Wall Street’s tech fueled rally. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 5 points loss.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 164, target at Rs 178
Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,100, target at Rs 3,220
Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 718, target at Rs 745
Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 20,900, target at Rs 21,500
Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 189, target at Rs 203
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 487, target at Rs 497
Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,070, target at Rs 3,200
Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,150, target at Rs 1,185
Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 580
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,080, target at Rs 3,200
Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 133, target at Rs 144
Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,140, target at Rs 1,185
Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 298, target at Rs 280Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.