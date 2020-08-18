Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term



The Indian stock market is expected to open flat after Nasdaq closed at record high. Asian markets were poised to track Wall Street’s tech fueled rally. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 5 points loss.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 164, target at Rs 178

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,100, target at Rs 3,220

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 718, target at Rs 745

Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 20,900, target at Rs 21,500

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 189, target at Rs 203

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 487, target at Rs 497

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,070, target at Rs 3,200

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,150, target at Rs 1,185

Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 580

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,080, target at Rs 3,200

Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 133, target at Rs 144

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,140, target at Rs 1,185

Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 298, target at Rs 280

