Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term



In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:





The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following a positive US market. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 17 points gain.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,750, target at Rs 2,820

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 686, target at Rs 710

Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 134

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 335, target at Rs 352

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 210

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,770, target at Rs 1,835

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 409, target at Rs 484

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,980, target at Rs 3,110

Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 624, target at Rs 578

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 704, target at Rs 740

Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 392, target at Rs 408

Sell Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 87.2, target at Rs 82

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 198, target at Rs 215

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​