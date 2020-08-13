Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,750, target at Rs 2,820 and State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 210.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following a positive US market. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 17 points gain.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,750, target at Rs 2,820
Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 686, target at Rs 710
Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 134
Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 335, target at Rs 352
Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 210
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,770, target at Rs 1,835
Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 409, target at Rs 484
Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,980, target at Rs 3,110
Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 624, target at Rs 578
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 704, target at Rs 740
Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 392, target at Rs 408
Sell Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 87.2, target at Rs 82
Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 198, target at Rs 215Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.