Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note with Sensex up 194.24 points or 0.52% at 37882.15, and the Nifty up 112.30 points or 1.01% at 11207.60 in the pre-opening session.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 224, target at Rs 238
Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,320, target at Rs 6,460
Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,680, target at Rs 2,800
Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,760, target at Rs 1,820
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 545
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 384, target at Rs 415
Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,650, target at Rs 2,770
Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 358, target at Rs 388
Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,365, target at Rs 1,305
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 122
Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1,780, target at Rs 1,870
Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 470
