Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term



The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note with Sensex up 194.24 points or 0.52% at 37882.15, and the Nifty up 112.30 points or 1.01% at 11207.60 in the pre-opening session.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:



Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 224, target at Rs 238

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,320, target at Rs 6,460

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,680, target at Rs 2,800

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,760, target at Rs 1,820

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 545

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 384, target at Rs 415

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,650, target at Rs 2,770

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 358, target at Rs 388

Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,365, target at Rs 1,305

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 122

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1,780, target at Rs 1,870

Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 470

Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 557, target at Rs 534

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​