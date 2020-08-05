172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitesh-thakkar-for-short-term-118-5646351.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 122 and Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1,780, target at Rs 1,870.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note with Sensex up 194.24 points or 0.52% at 37882.15, and the Nifty up 112.30 points or 1.01% at 11207.60 in the pre-opening session.


In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 224, target at Rs 238

related news

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,320, target at Rs 6,460

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,680, target at Rs 2,800

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,760, target at Rs 1,820

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 545

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 384, target at Rs 415

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,650, target at Rs 2,770

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 358, target at Rs 388

Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,365, target at Rs 1,305

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 122

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1,780, target at Rs 1,870

Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 470

Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 557, target at Rs 534

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 09:03 am

tags #Stocks Views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.