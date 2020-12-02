PlusFinancial Times
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Rahul Mohindar for short term

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com suggests buying UPL with a stop loss of Rs 419, target at Rs 462 and Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,110, target at Rs 1,180.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 09:11 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 5 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 74.08 points or 0.17 percent at 44729.52, and the Nifty added 12.40 points or 0.09 percent at 13121.40.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 429, target at Rs 445

Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 696, target at Rs 727

Buy Hindalco Industries  with a stop loss of Rs 220, target at Rs 251

Sell HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 659, target at Rs 613

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 880, target at Rs 940

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 453, target at Rs 475

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 884, target at Rs 960

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 428, target at Rs 444

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 419, target at Rs 462

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,110, target at Rs 1,180

Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 39, target at Rs 44.50

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Dec 2, 2020 09:11 am

