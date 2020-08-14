Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term



The Indian stock market is expected to open on a subdued note following weak global cues ahead of Chinese economic data. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 9 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:





Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,085, target at Rs 1,140

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 178, target at Rs 192

Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 126, target at Rs 140

Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 212

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 340, target at Rs 365

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 698, target at Rs 730

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 970, target at Rs 1,030

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,351, target at Rs 1,305

Sell ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,402, target at Rs 1,355

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,775, target at Rs 2,880

Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 980, target at Rs 1,020

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 730

Sell Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,570, target at Rs 4,350

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​