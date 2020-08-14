Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 698, target at Rs 730 and Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 970, target at Rs 1,030.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a subdued note following weak global cues ahead of Chinese economic data. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 9 points loss.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,085, target at Rs 1,140
Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 178, target at Rs 192
Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 126, target at Rs 140
Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 212
Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 340, target at Rs 365
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 698, target at Rs 730
Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 970, target at Rs 1,030
Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,351, target at Rs 1,305
Sell ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,402, target at Rs 1,355
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,775, target at Rs 2,880
Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 980, target at Rs 1,020
Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 730
Sell Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,570, target at Rs 4,350