Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com suggests buying SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 900, target at Rs 930 and NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 1,990.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive Asian cues and acceleration in China factory recovery. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 28 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 500, target at Rs 535

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 956, target at Rs 980

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,790, target at Rs 3,860

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,800

Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 278, target at Rs 294

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 499.50, target at Rs 533

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 878, target at Rs 915

Sell Equitas with a stop loss of Rs 52.5, target at Rs 47

Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 899, target at Rs 944

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 900, target at Rs 930

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 1,990

Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,775, target at Rs 2,620

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 185

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 09:04 am

