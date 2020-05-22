Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 583, target at Rs 620 and Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 869, target at Rs 920.
Indian stock market is expected to open lower on May 22 following global cues after fresh wave of China-US trade tension. Also, markets felt jittery as Beijing was set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong.
Market is likely to open lower on May 22 as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 46 points loss.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 182, target at Rs 198
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,550, target at Rs 1,625
Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 4,950, target at Rs 5,400
Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,020, target at Rs 1,940
Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 354, target at Rs 330
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 583, target at Rs 620
Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 869, target at Rs 920
Sell Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 217.5, target at Rs 195
Sell M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 141, target at Rs 125
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,396, target at Rs 1,475
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 480
Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 155, target at Rs 148
Sell PFC with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 75
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.