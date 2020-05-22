App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 583, target at Rs 620 and Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 869, target at Rs 920.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian stock market is expected to open lower on May 22 following global cues after fresh wave of China-US trade tension. Also, markets felt jittery as Beijing was set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong.

Market is likely to open lower on May 22 as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 46 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 182, target at Rs 198

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,550, target at Rs 1,625

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 4,950, target at Rs 5,400

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,020, target at Rs 1,940

Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 354, target at Rs 330

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 583, target at Rs 620

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 869, target at Rs 920

Sell Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 217.5, target at Rs 195

Sell M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 141, target at Rs 125

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,396, target at Rs 1,475

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 480

Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 155, target at Rs 148

Sell PFC with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 75

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on May 22, 2020 08:44 am

tags #Stocks Views

