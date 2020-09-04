172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-mitesh-thakkar-for-short-term-5-5796471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,170, target at Rs 1,220 and Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,400, target at Rs 4,550.

Moneycontrol News


The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues after tech sell-off pulled US markets lower. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap down opening for the index in India with a 143 points loss.


In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:


Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,170, target at Rs 1,220

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,400, target at Rs 4,550

Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 375

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,420, target at Rs 1,360

Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 182

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,926, target at Rs 2,820

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,344, target at Rs 1,395

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,190, target at Rs 1,255

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 203.5, target at Rs 187

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:45 am

