Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues after tech sell-off pulled US markets lower. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap down opening for the index in India with a 143 points loss.
Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,170, target at Rs 1,220
Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,400, target at Rs 4,550
Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 375
Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,420, target at Rs 1,360
Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 182
Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,926, target at Rs 2,820
Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,344, target at Rs 1,395
Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,190, target at Rs 1,255
Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 203.5, target at Rs 187Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.