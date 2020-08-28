Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term



The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 45 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:





Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 210, target at Rs 225

Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 305, target at Rs 321

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 468, target at Rs 490

Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 84, target at Rs 72

Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 356, target at Rs 340

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 305, target at Rs 322

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,333, target at Rs 1,390

Sell Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,860, target at Rs 3,720

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,132, target at Rs 1,210

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​