Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 45 points gain.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 210, target at Rs 225
Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 305, target at Rs 321
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 468, target at Rs 490
Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 84, target at Rs 72
Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 356, target at Rs 340
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 305, target at Rs 322
Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,333, target at Rs 1,390
Sell Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,860, target at Rs 3,720
Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,132, target at Rs 1,210Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.