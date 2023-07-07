Titan Company: Dazzling show

Titan Company in its pre-quarter update indicated strong growth in the June 2023 quarter.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Healthy revenue growth in Q1FY24 Broad-based double-digit growth across businesses Strong growth prospects in the long run Remains preferred bet in retail space Titan Company (Titan; CMP: Rs 3,106; Market Cap: Rs 275,760 crore) in its pre-quarter update indicated strong growth in the June 2023 quarter. Titan reported a 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the standalone business, with double-digit growth across business verticals. The key jewellery business (close to 90 percent of revenues) led the momentum as demand remained strong despite volatility in gold...