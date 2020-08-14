172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|tata-steel-share-price-rises-post-june-quarter-earnings-5699131.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Steel share price rises post June quarter earnings

Total revenue from operations fell to Rs 24,288.51 crore in Q1 FY21 against Rs 33,769.95 crore sequentially and Rs 35,947.11 crore year-on-year.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Steel share price rose 1 percent in early trade on August 14 after the company announced its June quarter earnings.

The company on August 13, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore for the June quarter of FY21. It had reported a loss of 1,615.35 crore in the March quarter and a profit of Rs 714.03 crore in the June quarter of FY20.

Total revenue from operations fell to Rs 24,288.51 crore in Q1 FY21 against Rs 33,769.95 crore sequentially and Rs 35,947.11 crore year-on-year.

Close

Adjusted EBITDA came in at Rs 1,038 crore against Rs 5,530 crore YoY and Rs 4,869 crore QoQ.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a profit of Rs 1,193.27 crore for Q1 FY21 against a profit of Rs 1,538.99 crore YoY and a loss of Rs 436.83 crore QoQ.

At 09:18 hrs Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 417.80, up Rs 4.55, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 09:34 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Steel

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.