Tata Steel share price rises post June quarter earnings

Tata Steel share price rose 1 percent in early trade on August 14 after the company announced its June quarter earnings.

The company on August 13, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore for the June quarter of FY21. It had reported a loss of 1,615.35 crore in the March quarter and a profit of Rs 714.03 crore in the June quarter of FY20.

Total revenue from operations fell to Rs 24,288.51 crore in Q1 FY21 against Rs 33,769.95 crore sequentially and Rs 35,947.11 crore year-on-year.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at Rs 1,038 crore against Rs 5,530 crore YoY and Rs 4,869 crore QoQ.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a profit of Rs 1,193.27 crore for Q1 FY21 against a profit of Rs 1,538.99 crore YoY and a loss of Rs 436.83 crore QoQ.

At 09:18 hrs Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 417.80, up Rs 4.55, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.