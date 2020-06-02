App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Power share price up 4% on acquisition of 51% stake in TP Central Odisha Distribution

It was also one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 3,72,54,208 shares being traded.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Power Company share price was up over 4 percent intraday on June 2 after the company completed the acquisition of 51 percent stake in TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd for Rs 178.5 crore.

"We wish to inform that Tata Power has acquired 51 percent equity stake in TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) at a consideration of Rs 178.5 crore. GRIDCO Limited will hold balance 49 percent equity stake on TPCODL," the company said in a filing to the exchanges on June 1, 2020.

Capture

Close

The stock price has jumped over 32 percent in the last 15 days and was quoting at Rs 41.15, up Rs 1.60, or 4.05 percent at 12:20 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 42.25 and an intraday low of Rs 40.55. It was also one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 3,72,54,208 shares being traded.

related news

"Our tie up with CESU is a huge development for Tata Power. We are thankful to the Odisha Government and OERC for giving us this opportunity. We are committed to provide reliable, affordable and quality power supply along with superior customer service, backed by innovative technology. We constantly strive to become the most preferred distribution company in the country. The success of our Delhi, Mumbai and Ajmer Distribution businesses are testament to this fact," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Tata Power has decreasing zero promoter pledge with book value per share improving for last 2 years. The company has reported growth in net profit with increasing profit margin QoQ.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Power Company

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.