Tata Motors share price at 52-week high on robust global wholesales number

Tata Motors share price continued to gain for the fourth straight session on October 12 after the company reported 24 percent higher global wholesale figures for the September quarter compared the year-ago period.

Tata Motors touched a 52-week high of Rs 432 and was quoting at Rs 430.40, up Rs 14.75, or 3.55 percent, on the BSE in the morning trade.

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,51,689, 24 percent higher from Q2FY21, the company said in a press release.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2FY22 were at 89,055, higher by 57 percent and passenger vehicles were at 1,62,634, up 11 percent from Q2FY21.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 78,251 vehicles (JLR number for Q2FY22 includes CJLR volumes of 14,219 units).

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,944 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 64,307 vehicles, the company said.

Motilal Oswal

All of the company's three businesses are on the path to recovery. While the Indian commercial vehicle business would see cyclical recovery, the passenger vehicle business is undergoing structural recovery.

JLR is also witnessing a cyclical recovery, supported by a favourable product mix, however, supply-side issues would defer the recovery process.

While there would be no near-term catalysts from the JLR business, the India business (around 50 percent SOTP) would see continued recovery.

Maintain buy, with a target price of Rs 460 (Sep’23E SOTP-based).