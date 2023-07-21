Tanla Platforms shares up 5% as net profit up 35% for Q1FY24

.

Tanla Platforms Limited shares were up by 5.25 percent on Friday after the company’s net profit for the June quarter increased by 34.5 percent to Rs 135 crore against Rs 100.4 crore reported in Q1FY23. Sequentially, the company's net profit increased by 12.5 percent from Rs 120 crore reported in Q4FY23.

At 12:45 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,175.90 apiece, up by Rs 58.65, or 5.25 percent on the NSE. The stock has been on a gradual ascent since March 31st, having gained 121.75 percent to date.

Tanla Platforms, India’s largest CPaaS provider, on July 20 reported strong earnings for Q1FY24. The revenue from operations increased by 13.9 percent YoY (year-on-year) at Rs 911 crore compared to Rs 800 crore in Q1FY23. Sequentially, the revenue increased by 9.36 percent against Rs 833 crore reported in the March quarter.

The OPM (operating profit margins) for the company for Q1FY24 went up by 370 basis points to 20 percent against 16.3 percent recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Tanla Platforms Limited is a technology-driven communications company providing cloud communication solutions. The company counts prominent companies like Vodafone, Airtel, Facebook, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank among its clientele.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​