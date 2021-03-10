Sun Pharma share price rise over 2% after arm acquires stake in WRS Bioproducts

live bse live

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price rose more than 2 percent intraday on March 10 after its subsidiary acquired stake in WRS Bioproducts.

The company's subsidiary has acquired 4,28,571 ordinary shares (equivalent to 12.5 percent fully diluted equity stake) of WRS Bioproducts Pty Ltd by making the payment of AUD 2.0 million and complying with all requirements.

At 14:46 hrs, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 625.20, up Rs 13.55, or 2.22 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 653.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 315.20 on 12 February, 2021 and 23 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.36 percent below its 52-week high and 98.35 percent above its 52-week low.