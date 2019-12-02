App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang has come out with its report on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on November 28, 2019

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nirmal Bang's IPO report on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank


USFB’s (Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s) promoter UFSL (Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd) commenced operations as an NBFC in 2005 with a focus on MFI-JLG loans (joint liability group). In Oct 2015, UFSL received RBI In-Principle Approval to establish an SFB, following which it incorporated USFB as a subsidiary. UFSL, thereafter transferred its business to USFB, which commenced its operations from Feb, 2017. As on Sep 2019, USFB had advances of Rs. 12,780 Cr and a network of 552 branches. The top 4 products of the bank comprise of Group loans (MFI, 70% mix), Micro individual (8% mix), Affordable Housing (9% mix) and MSE (7% mix).


Valuation and Outlook


USFB is being offered at trailing P/ABV of 2.1x on post diluted basis leaving GOOD scope for appreciation and thus we recommend subscribing to the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 12:23 pm

tags #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Nirmal Bang #subscribe #Ujjivan Small Finance Bank #Upcoming Issues

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.