Subscribe to Senco Gold: GEPL Capital

Senco Gold Limited, founded in 1994, is a renowned Indian jewelry retailer known for its brand "Senco Gold & Diamonds." They offer a wide range of jewelry made from gold, diamonds, silver, platinum, precious and semi-precious stones, and other metals. The company has a vast catalog of over 108,000 gold jewelry designs and 46,000 diamond jewelry designs, most of which are created in-house by their team of 20 designers and skilled local craftsmen. They also manufacture lightweight machine-made jewelry and source from third-party vendors. Senco Gold caters to different customer segments through brands like Everlite (lightweight jewelry), Gossip (silver and fashion jewelry), Aham (jewelry for men), and D'Signia Showrooms (premium designer jewelry). They have a total of 136 showrooms, including company-operated and franchisee showrooms, located in 99 cities across 13 states in India.



Valuation and Outlook

Senco is the largest organized jewelry retailer in the eastern region of India, with a history of over five decades. They operate through multiple channels, allowing flexible capital allocation and expanding their geographic presence. Customer retention is a priority through quality standards, loyalty programs, and hyper-local offerings. Senco focuses on market trends and regional preferences in jewelry design. They balance owned showrooms with an asset-light franchisee model and employ a hub-andspoke approach for entering new markets and optimizing inventory management. We recommend “ Subscribe ” rating to the Issue.

