App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to SBI Cards: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on SBI Cards. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on February 27, 2020

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital IPO report on SBI Cards


SBI Card & Payment Services Limited was incorporated on May 15 1998 by its promoter SBI to keep separate the Credit Card business from its parent bank. The company is the largest pure play credit card issuer in India founded in 1998 with registered office in Gurugram and an active cards base of 10.03 million as of Dec 2019. SBI Cards & Payment Services (SBI Cards), a credit card subsidiary of State Bank of India (SBI) will raise Rs 500 crore through fresh issue of shares and up to Rs 9,854 crore through offer for sale of existing shares. After the IPO, SBI’s shareholding will fall to 70% from 74% and that of CA Rover Holdings will reduce to 16% from 26%. The offer will be an OFS of 13,05,26,798 shares by SBI and CA Rover Holdings (Carlyle Group). It also consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs. 500 cr. The object of the offer is to achieve the benefits of listing on stock exchange, carry out the OFS by selling share and to enhance visibility and create corporate brand image.


Valuation and Outlook


We are positive on the growth story of SBI Cards owing to its association with parent bank SBI and its vast number of branches across the nation. Considering the equity after IPO and annualizing the net profit in the nine-month to December 2019, the company demands P/E multiple of nearly 45. It has no listed peers in India. A look at more mature markets such as the US reveals that American Express, which derives over half of the revenue from consumer services including credit cards, trades at a trailing P/E of around 17 with RoE of nearly 30%. While SBI Cards’ valuation looks aggressive, it reflects the faster growth in the Indian market as well as the company’s growth momentum. Therefore, we recommend investor’s to SUBSCRIBE for the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #SBI Cards #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.