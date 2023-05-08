English
    Subscribe to Nexus Select Trust: Geojit

    Geojit has come out with its report on Nexus Select Trust. The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the ipo in its research report as on May 06, 2023.

    May 08, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST
    Geojit IPO report on Nexus Select Trust

    Nexus Select Trust (NST) is the owner of India’s leading consumption centre platform, comprising 17 Grade-A best-in-class urban consumption centres with a total leasable area of 9.2 msf spread across 14 leading cities in India such as Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The NST’s portfolio is highly stabilized, with a committed occupancy of 96.2% and 5.7-year WALE (weighted average lease expiry) as of December 31, 2022. Their portfolio has a tenant base of 1,044 domestic and international brands with 2,893 stores as of 9MFY23. Consumption accounted for ~60% of India’s GDP in FY22 and has grown at 10% CAGR between CY14-21, led by strong tailwinds like young population, growing middle class, and rapid urbanisation. As one of the leading consumption centre platform in India (by completed area), NST’s portfolio is well-positioned to capitalise on strong consumption growth, powered by marquee tenant base and consumer outreach initiatives.

    Valuation and Outlook

    Considering the strong growth story in consumption space, healthy projected net operating income (NOI) growth of ~17% over FY24-26E, capital appreciation prospects, and healthy balance sheet with lower LTV ratio, we assign a “Subscribe” rating on a long term basis.

    For all IPO report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 8, 2023 12:51 pm