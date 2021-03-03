English
Subscribe to MTAR Technologies: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on MTAR Technologies. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 02, 2021.

Broker Research
March 03, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
 
 
MTAR Technologies


MTAR Technologies (“MTAR Technologies”): Incorporated in 1999, MTAR Technologies is a leading national player in the precision engineering industry. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of mission-critical precision components with close tolerance and in critical assemblies through its precision machining, assembly, specialized fabrication, testing, and quality control processes. Since its inception, MTAR Technologies has significantly expanded its product portfolio including critical assemblies i.e. Liquid propulsion engines to GSLV Mark III, Base Shroud Assembly & Airframes for Agni Programs, Actuators for LCA, power units for fuel cells, Fuel machining head, Bridge & Column, Drive Mechanisms, Thimble Package, etc. A wide range of complex product portfolios meets the varied requirements of the Indian nuclear, Defence, and Space sector. ISRO, NPCIL, DRDO, Bloom Energy, Rafael, Elbit, etc. are some of the esteem clients. Currently, the firm has 7 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Telangana that undertake precision machining, assembly, specialized fabrication, brazing and heat treatment, testing and quality control, and other specialized processes.



Valuation and Outlook


We assign a “SUBSCRIBE FOR LONG TERM” perspective, it has the potential to generate decent listing gains. MTAR has been a key partner to Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Defense Research and Development Organization, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and the US-based Bloom Energy, besides catering to several large Indian entities such as Bharat Dynamics and Hindustan Aeronautics in aerospace and defence. The company is also working with Israel- based Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems on the exports front.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Arihant Capital #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #MTAR Technologies #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 3, 2021 02:41 pm

