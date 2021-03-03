Subscribe to MTAR Technologies: Arihant Capital

live bse live

Arihant Capital IPO report on MTAR Technologies

MTAR Technologies (“MTAR Technologies”): Incorporated in 1999, MTAR Technologies is a leading national player in the precision engineering industry. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of mission-critical precision components with close tolerance and in critical assemblies through its precision machining, assembly, specialized fabrication, testing, and quality control processes. Since its inception, MTAR Technologies has significantly expanded its product portfolio including critical assemblies i.e. Liquid propulsion engines to GSLV Mark III, Base Shroud Assembly & Airframes for Agni Programs, Actuators for LCA, power units for fuel cells, Fuel machining head, Bridge & Column, Drive Mechanisms, Thimble Package, etc. A wide range of complex product portfolios meets the varied requirements of the Indian nuclear, Defence, and Space sector. ISRO, NPCIL, DRDO, Bloom Energy, Rafael, Elbit, etc. are some of the esteem clients. Currently, the firm has 7 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Telangana that undertake precision machining, assembly, specialized fabrication, brazing and heat treatment, testing and quality control, and other specialized processes.

Valuation and Outlook

We assign a “SUBSCRIBE FOR LONG TERM” perspective, it has the potential to generate decent listing gains. MTAR has been a key partner to Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Defense Research and Development Organization, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and the US-based Bloom Energy, besides catering to several large Indian entities such as Bharat Dynamics and Hindustan Aeronautics in aerospace and defence. The company is also working with Israel- based Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems on the exports front.

