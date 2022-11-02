English
    Subscribe to Fusion Microfinance: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities has come out with its report on Fusion Microfinance. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on October 31, 2022.

    November 02, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
    Hem Securities IPO report on Fusion Microfinance


    Fusion Microfinance Ltd provide financial services to underserved women across India in order to facilitate their access to greater economic opportunities. Company’s focus customer segment is women in rural areas with an annual household income of up to ₹300,000. As of June 30, 2022, company had 2.90 million active borrowers which were served by its network of 966 branches and 9,262 employees spread across 377 districts in 19 states and union territories in India. Company had the fourth fastest gross loan portfolio CAGR of 53.89% between the financial years 2017 and 2021.



    Valuation and Outlook


    Also issue seems reasonably priced at current level but looking after industry ,we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for risk appetite investors.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 2, 2022 10:47 am