English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe to Concord Biotech: LKP Research

    LKP Research has come out with its report on Concord Biotech. The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the ipo in its research report as on August 04 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 04, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST
    IPO

    IPO

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    LKP Research IPO report on Concord Biotech

    Concord Biotech Limited (“Concord”) is one of the leading global developers and manufacturers of select fermentation-based APIs across immunosuppressants and oncology in terms of market share, based on volume in 2022, supplying to over 70 countries including regulated markets, such as the United States, Europe and Japan, and India. Concord with close to 130 DMF filings has a 20% market share globally in its top selling APIs including mupirocin, sirolimus, tacrolimus, mycophenolate sodium and cyclosporine. As of March 31, 2023, they had a total installed fermentation capacity of 1,250 m³. In 2016, they launched their formulation business in India as well as emerging markets.

    Valuation and Outlook

    The IPO is fully Offer for Sale and the highest price band of Rs.741, Concord is commanding a PE of 32.3x. SUBSCRIBE.

    For all IPO report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    04082023 - Concord Biotech -IPO - lkp

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Concord Biotech #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #LKP Research #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 03:01 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!