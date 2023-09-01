SML Isuzu slumps 3% on flat August sales

SML Isuzu, a jointly owned entity of the Japanese Sumitomo Corporation-Isuzu Motors and the Indian entity Swaraj vehicles, is engaged in the manufacturing of commercial vehicles like trucks and buses.

SML Isuzu shares ended 3 percent down on September 1 after the auto company reported flat sales for August.

The company sold 1,005 units in August against 1,002 vehicles in the year-ago period. The company reported a 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in cargo vehicle sales, while passenger vehicle sales were up 3 percent.

This drop in numbers comes after a 23 percent yearly increase in vehicle sales in the previous month.

In the first quarter of FY24, the company reported a 26.4 percent YoY rise in revenue from operations at Rs 632 crore. Net profit stood at Rs 32 crore against Rs 2 crore in the year-ago period.

The operating profit margins expanded by 400 basis points on a yearly basis to 7 percent. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

SML Isuzu closed at Rs 1,308.45 on the National Stock Exchange, down Rs 39.90, or 2.96 percent, from the previous day.

SML Isuzu, a jointly owned entity of the Japanese Sumitomo Corporation-Isuzu Motors and the Indian entity Swaraj vehicles, manufactures commercial vehicles like trucks and buses. The vehicle maker has a factory in Punjab’s Nawanshahr, with a production capacity of 24,000 units per annum.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​