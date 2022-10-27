Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 17,700; JSW Steel, Tata Steel top gainers

October 27, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Ulrich Körner, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse Group AG

From today, we are taking a series of decisive actions to re-focus Credit Suisse around the needs of our clients and stakeholders.

Our new, integrated model will be focused on Wealth Management, the Swiss Bank, as well as Asset Management, and we will radically restructure the Investment Bank, strengthen capital, and accelerate our cost transformation. We believe these actions will lead Credit Suisse to a more stable performance and generate lasting value for our shareholders.

During the first two weeks of October 2022, following negative press and social media coverage based on incorrect rumors, Credit Suisse experienced a significant level of deposit and assets under management outflows. While these outflows have stabilized since this period, they have not yet reversed.