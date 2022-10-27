English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
    Live now
    auto refresh
    October 27, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 17,700; JSW Steel, Tata Steel top gainers

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pharma, bank, capital goods, metal, power, oil & gas, and realty indices up 0.5-2 percent.

    • October 27, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

      Markets at 11 AM

      Sensex is up 215.24 points or 0.36 percent at 59,759. Nifty is up 71.70 points or 0.41 percent at 17,728. About 1730 shares have advanced, 1268 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.

      Markets at 11 AM Sensex is up 215.24 points or 0.36 percent at 59,759. Nifty is up 71.70 points or 0.41 percent at 17,728. About 1730 shares have advanced, 1268 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.
    • October 27, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

      Hiren Ved's Market Outlook

      Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said

      -Market is very close to new highs
      -Earnings season in India has been reasonably good
      -Indian market continues to outperform other markets
      -Banks' net interest margins may peak out as deposit rates start going up
      -Tech sector quickly priced in US recession fears
      -Defence sector will see strong order books as manufacturing shifts to India

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 27, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

      Rupee jumps as dollar tumbles on bets of less hawkish Fed

      The Indian rupee strengthened on Thursday, taking heart from the dollar index's plunge overnight on growing views that softer U.S. economic data may prompt the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of its rate hikes.

      Coming off a domestic market holiday on Wednesday, the rupee climbed 0.5% to 82.3125 per dollar by 0435 GMT, outperforming its Asian counterparts, but pulling back from it own high of 82.14 in early trade.

    • October 27, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

      Credit Suisse On Ambuja Cements

      Neutral call on the stock, target raised to Rs 470 from Rs 335 per share
      Results in-line with strong 9% volume growth to 6.7 mt
      Neutral call as we await growth plan to be unveiled

      Ambuja Cements was quoting at Rs 514.65, up Rs 1.65, or 0.32 percent on the BSE

    • October 27, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

      Ulrich Körner, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse Group AG

      From today, we are taking a series of decisive actions to re-focus Credit Suisse around the needs of our clients and stakeholders.

      Our new, integrated model will be focused on Wealth Management, the Swiss Bank, as well as Asset Management, and we will radically restructure the Investment Bank, strengthen capital, and accelerate our cost transformation. We believe these actions will lead Credit Suisse to a more stable performance and generate lasting value for our shareholders.

      During the first two weeks of October 2022, following negative press and social media coverage based on incorrect rumors, Credit Suisse experienced a significant level of deposit and assets under management outflows. While these outflows have stabilized since this period, they have not yet reversed.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 27, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
    • October 27, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

      Nifty Bank index gained 0.5 percent led by the Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank

      Nifty Bank index gained 0.5 percent led by the Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank
    • October 27, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

      Century Textiles Q2 Earnings:

      Century Textiles and Industries recorded consolidated profit at Rs 70 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, up 118% over profit of Rs 32 crore reported in year-ago period despite higher power & fuel cost, driven by strong operating performance. 

      Revenue during the quarter grew by 20% YoY to Rs 1,242 crore aided by pulp and paper business.

      Century Textiles Q2 Earnings: Century Textiles and Industries recorded consolidated profit at Rs 70 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, up 118% over profit of Rs 32 crore reported in year-ago period despite higher power & fuel cost, driven by strong operating performance.  Revenue during the quarter grew by 20% YoY to Rs 1,242 crore aided by pulp and paper business.
    • October 27, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

      Kinetic Green Partners Induslnd Bank for electric vehicle finance schemes

      Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited have partnered with lnduslnd Bank to offer easy and affordable financing for their range of electric two-wheelers.

      IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 1,145.05, up Rs 8.25, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.

    • October 27, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

      Jefferies On Gland Pharma 

      Downgrade to hold, target cut to Rs 2,241 from Rs 2,843 per share
      Cut FY23/24 EPS estimates by 11%/15% 
      Margin depressed on lower gross margin in RoW market
      Supply chain challenges will continue to pose growth & margin headwinds

      Gland Pharma touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,940 and was quoting at Rs 1,943, down Rs 281.20, or 12.64 percent on the BSE.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 27, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

      Results Today

      Results Today
    • October 27, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

      Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking

      A brief breather in price action can be seen as Nifty is presently near strong resistances which coincide with a downward sloping trend line that has held down the highs of 2021 and 2022. Hence, Index need to decisively close above it for the uptrend to continue, breach of which would lead the Index further higher towards the Sept’22 high of 18096. Immediate support for the market is seen at 17100 as slower pace of retracement over the past few sessions indicates of inherent strength in Nifty to add further on numerous occasions index witnessed buying demand in the vicinity of 200 days EMA. 

      The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is sustaining above 50 levels and has started to form Higher High, Higher Low which is in sync with the trend. This reflects the rising momentum in the prices. Eventually, one can expect the index to accelerate upward momentum. 

      However, such a move would be in a non-linear fashion amid global volatility. During the day index is likely to open on a positive note tracking positive global cues. Hence, as long as Index trades above 17350 momentum is likely to remain positive and buy on dip strategy would be the ideal approach going forward.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.