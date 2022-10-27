Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 17,700; JSW Steel, Tata Steel top gainers

Markets at 11 AM
Sensex is up 215.24 points or 0.36 percent at 59,759. Nifty is up 71.70 points or 0.41 percent at 17,728. About 1730 shares have advanced, 1268 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.
Credit Suisse keeps neutral call on Ambuja Cements, target raised to Rs 470 from Rs 335
Nifty Bank index gains 0.5 percent led by the Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank
Century Textiles Q2 profit jumps 118% to Rs 70 crore, revenue grows 20%
Kinetic Green Partners Induslnd Bank for electric vehicle finance schemes
Jefferies downgrade Gland Pharma to hold, cut target cut to Rs 2,241 per share
Immediate support for the market is seen at 17100: Tirthankar Das
Indices erase some of the early gains but still trading higher
Oil prices climb on strong U.S. crude exports, China fears linger
BSE Realty Index up 1 percent supported by the Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estate, Macrotech Developers
Gland Pharma Q2 profit tanks 20% YoY to Rs 241.2 crore
JSW Steel USA ties-up financing of USD 182 million with two Italian banking institutions
BSE Metal index up over 2 percent led by the JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta
REC, Indus Towers, SBI Cards, PNB Housing among others to announce results today
USFDA issues import alert on Glenmark Pharma's Baddi plant
Zee-Sony merger: Groups agree to sell 3 Hindi channels to address anti-competition concerns
Indices opens higher with Nifty around 17750, Sensex up 350 pts
Alembic Pharma receives USFDA final approval for Paclitaxel Injection
Meta fined $24.7 million for campaign finance disclosure violations
Markets are likely to open in green tracking other Asian counterparts: Mohit Nigam
GoI to hold roadshows for Hindustan Zinc divestment by November-December: CEO
Strong buoyancy in SGX Nifty indicating a firm start for the local equities: Prashanth Tapse
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO
DCX Systems fetches a double-digit premium in grey market ahead of IPO
USFDA places Glenmark Pharma's Baddi facility under 'Import Alert'
Medanta hospital chain IPO to open on November 3
Gold firms as US dollar, bond yields fall
Dabur Q2 profit slips 2.8% to Rs 490.86 crore; revenue up 6% at Rs 2,986.5 crore
Dabur to acquire 51% stake in Badshah Masala for Rs 587.5 crore
Goldman Sachs on Dabur: Buy call, target at Rs 680 per share
Oil prices continue climb on strong crude demand, weaker dollar
Citi on Gland Pharma: Sell call, Target cut to Rs 1,920 from Rs 2,140 per share
ECB to hike interest rates, likely to trim bank subsidies
Asian Markets are trading higher with Hang Seng up 3 percent and Taiwan Weighted and Kospi up 1.5 percent each
S&P 500 ends lower, snapping rally on mounting slowdown fears
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
Hiren Ved's Market Outlook
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said
-Market is very close to new highs
-Earnings season in India has been reasonably good
-Indian market continues to outperform other markets
-Banks' net interest margins may peak out as deposit rates start going up
-Tech sector quickly priced in US recession fears
-Defence sector will see strong order books as manufacturing shifts to India
Rupee jumps as dollar tumbles on bets of less hawkish Fed
The Indian rupee strengthened on Thursday, taking heart from the dollar index's plunge overnight on growing views that softer U.S. economic data may prompt the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of its rate hikes.
Coming off a domestic market holiday on Wednesday, the rupee climbed 0.5% to 82.3125 per dollar by 0435 GMT, outperforming its Asian counterparts, but pulling back from it own high of 82.14 in early trade.
Credit Suisse On Ambuja Cements
Neutral call on the stock, target raised to Rs 470 from Rs 335 per share
Results in-line with strong 9% volume growth to 6.7 mt
Neutral call as we await growth plan to be unveiled
Ambuja Cements was quoting at Rs 514.65, up Rs 1.65, or 0.32 percent on the BSE
Ulrich Körner, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse Group AG
From today, we are taking a series of decisive actions to re-focus Credit Suisse around the needs of our clients and stakeholders.
Our new, integrated model will be focused on Wealth Management, the Swiss Bank, as well as Asset Management, and we will radically restructure the Investment Bank, strengthen capital, and accelerate our cost transformation. We believe these actions will lead Credit Suisse to a more stable performance and generate lasting value for our shareholders.
During the first two weeks of October 2022, following negative press and social media coverage based on incorrect rumors, Credit Suisse experienced a significant level of deposit and assets under management outflows. While these outflows have stabilized since this period, they have not yet reversed.
#BREAKING Credit Suisse reports a loss of $4 bln in Q3, announces 'radical restructuring' of investment bank pic.twitter.com/0I1P5P9f1A— AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 27, 2022
Century Textiles and Industries recorded consolidated profit at Rs 70 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, up 118% over profit of Rs 32 crore reported in year-ago period despite higher power & fuel cost, driven by strong operating performance.
Revenue during the quarter grew by 20% YoY to Rs 1,242 crore aided by pulp and paper business.
Kinetic Green Partners Induslnd Bank for electric vehicle finance schemes
Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited have partnered with lnduslnd Bank to offer easy and affordable financing for their range of electric two-wheelers.
IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 1,145.05, up Rs 8.25, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.
Jefferies On Gland Pharma
Downgrade to hold, target cut to Rs 2,241 from Rs 2,843 per share
Cut FY23/24 EPS estimates by 11%/15%
Margin depressed on lower gross margin in RoW market
Supply chain challenges will continue to pose growth & margin headwinds
Gland Pharma touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,940 and was quoting at Rs 1,943, down Rs 281.20, or 12.64 percent on the BSE.
Results Today
Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking
A brief breather in price action can be seen as Nifty is presently near strong resistances which coincide with a downward sloping trend line that has held down the highs of 2021 and 2022. Hence, Index need to decisively close above it for the uptrend to continue, breach of which would lead the Index further higher towards the Sept’22 high of 18096. Immediate support for the market is seen at 17100 as slower pace of retracement over the past few sessions indicates of inherent strength in Nifty to add further on numerous occasions index witnessed buying demand in the vicinity of 200 days EMA.
The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is sustaining above 50 levels and has started to form Higher High, Higher Low which is in sync with the trend. This reflects the rising momentum in the prices. Eventually, one can expect the index to accelerate upward momentum.
However, such a move would be in a non-linear fashion amid global volatility. During the day index is likely to open on a positive note tracking positive global cues. Hence, as long as Index trades above 17350 momentum is likely to remain positive and buy on dip strategy would be the ideal approach going forward.