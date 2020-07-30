App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1540: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bearish on NIIT Technologies has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1540 in its research report dated July 29, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on NIIT Technologies


NITEC reported revenue decline of 6.8% QoQ in CC terms (DE -8%), led by sustained traction in non-Travel verticals (up 3.2% QoQ). EBIT margins stood at 11.6% (down 240bps QoQ) well ahead of our estimate of 10.7%. PAT was down 30% QoQ at Rs799mn (DE Rs934mn) owing to provisioning of Rs180mn towards receivables. Added strong TCV of about US$186mn during the quarter implying growth of about 13% on TTM basis at US$760mn. Deal addition include 3 significant deal one each in BFSI/Travel/Airport vertical. Beyond these deals NITEC also signed two additional significant deal in July’20. Outlook remain confident as it expects to deliver sequential growth of 7%+ in CC terms in Q2 with 150bps gains in OPM QoQ. Sharp recovery in Q2 would help it achieve its annual outlook of mid-single digit growth for FY21 and EBIDTA margins (pre-RSU) of 17.8%.



Outlook


Better-than-expected Q1, Sustained traction in Non-Airlines customers and robust deal traction supports confident growth/margin outlook for FY21. Factoring in these we upgrade our earnings estimates by 6% for 22E and maintain our Sell rating on the stock with TP of Rs1,540 valued at 18x FY22E earnings (inline with its 3 year Median PER).





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 07:09 pm

tags #Dolat Capital #NIIT Technologies #Recommendations #Sell

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.