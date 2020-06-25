App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell India Cements; target of Rs 65: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bearish on India Cements recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated June 25, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on India Cements


India Cements’ (ICEM) Q4FY20 EBITDA sharply declined 59% YoY to Rs855mn, significantly below our/ consensus estimates owing to lower than expected realisation and volumes. Unlike peers, realisation declined 3% QoQ/ 6% YoY (ISec: +2% QoQ); while volumes declined 21% YoY to 2.65mnte (I-Sec: 15% YoY decline). EBITDA/te declined 42% YoY to 24-quarter low at Rs354/te. Consolidated net debt increased by Rs2.4bn YoY to Rs36.3bn owing to low profitability and further investment of Rs0.5bn in various subsidiaries/associates in FY20.



Outlook


We maintain our FY21-22E EBITDA with unchanged target price of Rs65/share based on 7x FY22E EV/E. Maintain SELL, as net debt to EBITDA inches to ~6x amidst rich valuation at 9.4xFY22E EV/E.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 25, 2020 03:10 pm

