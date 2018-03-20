Sell Cummins, Arvind, Capital First; buy Strides Shasun: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "This is a down trending market and we are also prepared for those sharp bear market rallies and that is not hopefully going to shake us out."

"Arvind is a bearish pattern, a bearish head and shoulder now in the making. These are the high fliers of yesterday, I suspect many of them will see significantly lower levels by the time this decline ends. That is a short sell. Capital First has been weak, more weakness is likely."

"Cummins India is an engineering company, capital goods company which has been an underperformer. That underperformance continues, it is a short sell."

"Equitas Holdings which was showing signs of life building a base has now suddenly decided that this was only a consolidation in a down trend. That is a short sell."

"Strides Shasun is a buy that is a symbol star and it is part of the pharma pack. I still remain upbeat on pharma. Some pharma stocks could go up while this market tumbles."

"Vedanta is a buying opportunity if you are an investor, not for a trade but it is an excellent buy at current levels. Don’t expect the big decline in this one. Tata Steel, Hindalco are other stocks that will fall much further."