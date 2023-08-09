Royal Orchid Hotels: Results miss estimates, but growth prospects bright

Royal Orchid

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Margin miss in Q1FY24 Growth momentum strong Robust room addition plans Induction of professional management to facilitate growth Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd’s (ROHL; CMP: Rs 310; Market Cap: Rs 850 crore) Q1 FY24 results were lower than expected as margins dipped sharply, owing to increased employee costs as well as renovation expenses. Demand momentum remains strong, with the company witnessing close to double-digit growth in average room rates (ARRs). With a further increase expected in ARRs, on the back of planned renovations and robust...