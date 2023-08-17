English
    Relaxo Footwears: Strong results; on track for market share gains

    The company is well placed to capture market share in the footwear industry and we expect double-digit volume growth to resume from the current fiscal.

    Bharat Gianani
    August 17, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
    Relaxo Footwears Ltd posted robust Q1FY24 results

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Strong Q1FY24 results Expanding distribution presence Margins to reach historical average level Huge scope of market share gain from unorganised players   Relaxo Footwears Ltd (Relaxo; CMP: Rs 919; Market cap: Rs 22,877 crore) posted robust Q1FY24 results, with strong market share regains in the open footwear space and healthy momentum in the closed footwear segment. Relaxo is well placed to capture market share in the footwear industry and we expect double-digit volume growth to resume from the current fiscal. Enhancing distribution reach, both via...

