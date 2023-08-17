Relaxo Footwears: Strong results; on track for market share gains

Relaxo Footwears Ltd posted robust Q1FY24 results

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Strong Q1FY24 results Expanding distribution presence Margins to reach historical average level Huge scope of market share gain from unorganised players Relaxo Footwears Ltd (Relaxo; CMP: Rs 919; Market cap: Rs 22,877 crore) posted robust Q1FY24 results, with strong market share regains in the open footwear space and healthy momentum in the closed footwear segment. Relaxo is well placed to capture market share in the footwear industry and we expect double-digit volume growth to resume from the current fiscal. Enhancing distribution reach, both via...