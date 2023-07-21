English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2550: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2550 in its research report dated July 20, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 21, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST
    reduce

    reduce

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Hindustan Unilever

    HUL’s revenue growth of 6% YoY was below our expectations (HSIE: 9%), as inventory de-stocking by trade (1-3 days) in anticipation of price cuts led to a 3% volume growth (2% four-year CAGR, HSIE 6%). Home care & BPC saw midsingle-digit volume growth while F&R volumes were flat. Benefits of GM expansion (+255bps YoY) were largely offset by (1) higher A&P spends; (2) capability building (restructuring in HFD portfolio); and (3) an increase in royalty rate which limited EBITDAM expansion to 55bps. In the near term, in a stable commodity scenario, growth will largely be volume led with pricing remaining flattish to slightly negative. With the resurgence of small players given softening RM inflation, HUL will continue to focus on (1) rebalancing price and volume growth; (2) building back gross margins; (3) stepping up A&P investments; and (4) defending market share. We model a gradual recovery in demand given the 2-3 quarter lag seen between price cuts and demand upticks.


    Outlook

    We cut our FY24 estimates by 2% to reflect near-term pressure. We value the stock on 47x P/E on Jun-25E EPS to derive a TP of INR 2,550. Maintain REDUCE .

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hindustan Unilever - 21 -07 - 2023 - hdfc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #HDFC Securities #Hindustan Unilever #Recommendations #Reduce
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 05:29 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!