Reduce Dabur India; target of Rs 540: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended reduce rating on Dabur India with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 04:48 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Dabur India


Dabur’s Q3FY21 results were in line with our estimate. Domestic FMCG volumes increased by 18.1% YoY – second consecutive quarter of double digit volume growth. Growth in the domestic market was driven by health care (+28.1%) and HPC (+15.9%) business. Healthcare contribution grew from 40% in Q3FY20 to 44% in Q3FY21 led by market share gains in chyawanprash and honey. The healthcare category is expected to grow faster post Covid with new launches.


Outlook


We have broadly maintained our FY21/22/23E EPS estimates at Rs 9.4/9.8/10.8. We value the stock at 50x FY23E EPS to arrive at a TP of Rs 540. Considering rich valuations, we maintain Reduce; buy on dips.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Dabur India #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Reduce
first published: Feb 3, 2021 04:48 pm

