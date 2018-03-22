App
Mar 22, 2018 12:56 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Ravi Kataria stock recommendations: Cochin Shipyard, Rushil Décor, Vedanta

Ravi Kataria, MD at Investment Imperative discusses with Prashant Nair and Ekta Batra his analysis on the fundamental side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

Ravi Kataria, MD at Investment Imperative discusses with Prashant Nair and Ekta Batra his analysis on the fundamental side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

Kataria likes three stocks -- Cochin Shipyard with a target of Rs 594, Rushil Décor with a target of Rs 1,173, and Vedanta with a Rs 396.

Talking about the rationale behind Cochin Shipyard Kataria said, 'Cochin Shipyard is garnering more than 80 percent of its revenue from the defence contracts and remaining from the commercial ship breaking and repairs. The phase-III of integrated aircraft carriers (IAC), we are expecting it to fall into the court of Cochin Shipyard. So that should add another Rs 10,000 crore in its order book. So, we are having a decent revenue visibility for the company on the defence contract side for the next three to four years.'

