MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Quant Pick - Godrej Consumer Products: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, Buy Godrej Consumer Products in range of Rs 685-700, Target: Rs 815, Stop Loss: Rs 625 ,Time frame: Three months.

Broker Research
December 30, 2020 / 04:33 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


Recommendation


Buy Godrej Consumer Products in range of Rs 685-700, Target: Rs 815, Stop Loss: Rs 625 ,Time frame: Three months.


Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook


The current rally in the index has seen broad market participation with banking and auto stocks outperforming significantly. In the past couple of weeks, underperforming sectors like NBFC and PSUs saw a decent recovery whereas major FMCG stocks underperformed the index. Stocks like Godrej Consumer Products, which have remained largely range bound in the last couple of weeks, are likely to see fresh momentum in the coming weeks.


The open interest in Godrej Consumer Products has declined significantly amid the resilience shown by the stock. The stock had made a high of Rs 750 in January 2020. After eight months, it has again reached these levels. In the last month, profit booking was seen from Rs 750. It has been declining. However, since mid-October 2020, shorts have been continuously reducing, indicating lower rollover of short positions. In view of the recovery in FMCG space, we expect fresh longs to be formed in the stock. This should take the stock higher.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Godrej Consumer Products #ICICI Direct #Quant Pick #Recommendations
first published: Dec 30, 2020 04:33 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.