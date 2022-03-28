English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    PVR and Inox Leisure hit 52-week highs after mega merger deal

    Research house CLSA retained a buy rating on PVR and Inox as the merger offers compelling synergy.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST
    Inox-PVR

    Inox-PVR

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Share prices of multiplex players PVR and Inox Leisure rose 5 and 16 percent respectively in early trade, a day after the announcement of their merger deal to create a cinema giant with more than 1,500 screens.

    INOX Leisure touched a 52-week high of Rs 563.60 and PVR hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,010.35.

    Top multiplex players PVR and Inox had announced the merger deal after their boards yesterday okayed an all-stock amalgamation subject to the approval of shareholders of PVR and Inox, stock exchanges, market watchdog, and others.

    Inox investors will receive PVR shares in exchange for shares in INOX at the approved swap ratio.

    Shareholders of Inox, holding 10 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up of the company as on the record date (as defined in the scheme), will receive three equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up of PVR, as per an Inox press release.

    Close

    Related stories

    After the merger, PVR promoters will have a 10.62 percent stake while Inox  promoters will own 16.66 percent of the combined entity.

    Also Read - PVR, INOX announce merger, Ajay Bijli will be MD of combined entity

    It was also decided that Ajay Bijli will be managing director of the combined entity and Sanjeev Kumar would be executive director.

    Chairman of Inox Group Pavan Kumar Jain will be non-executive chairman of the board and Siddharth Jain non-executive non-independent director in the combined entity, said the two firms in an exchange filing.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Research house CLSA retained a buy rating on PVR and Inox as the merger which will likely take over six months offers compelling synergy.

    PVR and Inox have seen a strong reopening and in India OTT (over the top) platforms pose limited risk to multiplexes, it added.

    At 09:17 hrs, PVR was quoting at Rs 1,931.05, up Rs 103.45 or 5.66 percent, and Inox Leisure was quoting at Rs 545.00, up Rs 75.30 or 16.03 percent on the BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #INOX Leisure #PVR
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 09:26 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.