Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid mixed global cues; PVR, Inox, Wipro, Airtel in focus

March 28, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Statement from Mr. Analjit Singh, Founder and Chairman, Max Group

“Our attention has been drawn to the malicious and partisan coverage, in some quarters of the media, of the petition filed against Max Ventures Investment Holdings Private Limited – an unlisted promoter entity with shareholding in the listed entities Max Financial Services, Max India and Max Ventures & Industries Limited – in the NCLT, said Analjit Singh, Founder and Chairman, Max Group.

Apart from being downright untruthful, what is even more anguishing is the agenda with which these reports have been encouraged and planted while the matter is sub judice.

For the past 40 years, the Max Group has set exemplary corporate governance records contributing to significant wealth creation for all shareholders and will continue to do so.

The operating entities within the group i.e., Max Life Insurance, Antara Senior Care and Max Estates, continue to pursue their respective chosen strategies with the promoters’ unequivocal commitment, following the highest standards of governance with respect to process, transparency and compliance.

While these allegations are mired in incorrect facts and misrepresentation, we will contest these allegations in the NCLT hearing, he added.