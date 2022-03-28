English
    March 28, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid mixed global cues; PVR, Inox, Wipro, Airtel in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cipla, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki and UltraTech Cement were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Hindalco Industries and HDFC Life.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,352.08-10.12 -0.02%
      Nifty 5017,162.059.05 +0.05%
      Nifty Bank35,288.50-121.60 -0.34%
      Nifty 50 17,162.05 9.05 (0.05%)
      Mon, Mar 28, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Cipla1,040.0026.50 +2.61%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC Bank1,417.70-13.20 -0.92%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma13689.0082.00 +0.60%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank35272.70-137.40 -0.39%


    • March 28, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on flat note on March 28 amid mixed global cues.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 5.67 points or 0.01% at 57367.87, and the Nifty was up 6.80 points or 0.04% at 17159.80. About 1271 shares have advanced, 778 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.

    • March 28, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

      Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

      The last expiry week of the FY22 is starting today, the markets are expected to stay muted for the week. Among the news that will be in the limelight for the week is the Ukrainian war and how the dialogues are done with Russia to get to an end. The fuel prices which kept unchanged for the long-time due to state elections and thereafter are seeing a small rise daily. The higher prices are expected to pinch the consumer pockets hard, who are already facing high inflation in many essential commodities.
       
      On the technical front Nifty50 is expected to have support and resistance at 17,000 and 17,350 respectively and for the Bank Nifty the levels seems to be at 35,100 and 35,800, respectively.

    • March 28, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

      Statement from Mr. Analjit Singh, Founder and Chairman, Max Group

      “Our attention has been drawn to the malicious and partisan coverage, in some quarters of the media, of the petition filed against Max Ventures Investment Holdings Private Limited – an unlisted promoter entity with shareholding in the listed entities Max Financial Services, Max India and Max Ventures & Industries Limited – in the NCLT, said Analjit Singh, Founder and Chairman, Max Group. 

      Apart from being downright untruthful, what is even more anguishing is the agenda with which these reports have been encouraged and planted while the matter is sub judice.

      For the past 40 years, the Max Group has set exemplary corporate governance records contributing to significant wealth creation for all shareholders and will continue to do so. 

      The operating entities within the group i.e., Max Life Insurance, Antara Senior Care and Max Estates, continue to pursue their respective chosen strategies with the promoters’ unequivocal commitment, following the highest standards of governance with respect to process, transparency and compliance.

      While these allegations are mired in incorrect facts and misrepresentation, we will contest these allegations in the NCLT hearing, he added.

    • March 28, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.

      The Sensex was up 18.26 points or 0.03% at 57380.46, and the Nifty was down 76 points or 0.44% at 17077.

    • March 28, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

      Indian markets likely to open on a flat note: ICICI Direct

      The Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note today tracking negative Asian cues. Investors globally tracked news updates about crude oil, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising Covid cases in parts of the world closely.

      US markets ended mixed tracking minor losses in technology stocks as investors keep an eye on any developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

    • March 28, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

      Here are the stocks that are in the news today:

      Emami: The company has acquired "Dermicool", one of the leading brands in prickly heat powder and cool talc category, from Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (India). The acquisition cost stood at Rs 432 crore which is funded through internal accruals.

      Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator will acquire around 4.7 percent stake in Indus Towers from Euro Pacific Securities, an affiliate of Vodafone Group Plc, at a price of Rs 187.88 per share. The total transaction cost stands at Rs 2,388.06 crore.

      PVR and INOX: Top multiplex players on March 27 announced merger after the Board of Directors of PVR Limited and INOX Leisure Limited at their respective meetings, approved an all-stock amalgamation of INOX with PVR.

      Godrej Properties: Godrej Properties has entered into an agreement to develop a 33 acres land parcel in the residential micro-market of Bannerghatta Road in South Bengaluru. The agreement is for an outright purchase with ~5% area share to the landowners

      Sagar Cements: The board has approved the issuance of 1,32,07,548 equity shares to PI Opportunities Fund, an affiliate of Premji Invest, an investment arm of Azim Premji's endowment and philanthropic initiatives, at an issue price of Rs 265 per share. This transaction will fetch the company Rs 350 crore which will be largely utilised towards meeting the organic and inorganic expansion plans of the company along with funding its general corporate purposes.

      Wipro: The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each for the financial year 2021-22. Click to View More

    • March 28, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

      Yen back under pressure as BOJ steps in, bitcoin takes a leap

      The Japanese yen resumed its slide on Monday morning, after the Bank of Japan stepped into the market to defend its implicit yield cap, and bitcoin rose to nearly its highest this year ahead of a week filled with plenty of data to guide markets.

      The yen fell to as low as 122.78 per dollar, its weakest since December 2015, giving up its mini recovery from Friday when the Bank of Japan did not step in to defend its target.

      However, On Monday morning, the BOJ offered to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) at 0.25%, after the 10-year JGB yield crept up to a six-year high of 0.245%.

    • March 28, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

      Airline stocks in focus:

      After a coronavirus pandemic-induced hiatus of over two years, regular international flights resumed their services from Sunday with airports and airlines getting ready for normal overseas operations.

      Battered by the pandemic, the airline industry is slowly coming back to normalcy and the resumption of normal overseas flights is expected to provide a fillip to the sector. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (c) in the national capital, which is also the country’s largest airport, expects international flight departures to witness a significant jump in the first week of April after the resumption of regular international operations.

      While Indian carriers are prepared for normal international services, various foreign airlines, including Emirates, Virgin Atlantic and LOT Polish have also announced plans about their services to and from India. As many as 60 airlines from 40 countries have been permitted to operate 1,783 frequencies to/from India during the summer schedule, according to DGCA. The summer schedule will be effective from March 27 till October 29.

    • March 28, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

      Bitcoin rises 4.4 percent to $46,499

      Bitcoin surged 4.41% to $46,499.29 at 22:07 GMT on Sunday, adding $1,963.64 to its previous close.

      Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 41.1% from the year's low of $32,950.72 on Jan. 24.

      Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged 3.92% to $3,270.67 on Sunday, adding $123.45 to its previous close.

    • March 28, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

      Motilal Oswal view on PVR:

      We value PVR at 12x FY24 EBITDA to arrive at our target price of Rs 1,600 and maintain neutral rating. 

      The rich valuation it commanded historically was led by strong growth. The screen addition opportunity does provide an ability to continue its strong growth. 

      However, OTT platforms pose a risk of shrinking the exclusive period, softening occupancies, and lower screen economics.

