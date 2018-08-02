Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Top 4 stocks which could fetch 6-12% return in 1-2 months

Bonanza Portfolio

The Nifty which rose from 11,132 to 11,366 in the previous four sessions, witnessed a pause on Wednesday. On the daily chart, a Spinning Top kind of candlestick pattern was formed which indicates a temporary stall in the upward move.

In addition, the index is currently hovering around the upper band of the rising channel which may induce some supply in the market. However, no divergence is visible in the momentum oscillator.

The daily strength indicator RSI (14) is in a bullish crossover. In addition, daily MACD is in bullish crossover and currently staying above the “line of polarity” which suggests the bullish momentum to remain for the near-term.

On the other hand, the daily chart of Nifty Future a Dark Cloud Cover is visible which suggests the possibility of consolidation or pullback in the near-term.

On the options front, PE writing is visible at a maximum at the Strike Price of 11,000 followed 11,200; whereas maximum open interest is visible in 11,500 CE followed by 11400 CE.

Going forward, Nifty is likely to trade in a range. On the higher end, it may move up towards 11450 -11500; whereas on the lower end, supports are visible at 11,200 and 11,000 levels.

Here’s a list of top 4 stocks which could give 6-12% return in 1-2 months:

Quess Corp Ltd: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,015.10 | Target Rs 1,094 | Stop Loss Rs 1,049 | Return 7.7%

The stock has formed a bullish Cypher pattern on the daily chart which suggests a possibility of strong recovery in the stock price over the short term.

In addition, a bullish ‘Harami’ candlestick pattern has formed which may propel a rally in the stock. A divergence in the daily RSI also indicates positive momentum in the near future.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 1010-1020 for the target of 1094 with a stop loss below 1049.

Kalpataru Power Ltd: Buy | CMP: Rs 385.50 | Target Rs 424 | Stop Loss Rs 366 | Return 11%

The price has just managed to move above its consolidation pattern which suggests growing optimism in the stock.

After few failures attempt the stock has closed above its 21 EMA for the first time. The momentum oscillator, RSI on the daily chart has formed a double bottom and moved up to give a trend line breakout.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 380-390 for the target of 424 with a stop loss below 366.

Dr Reddy’s Lab Ltd: BUY | CMP: Rs 2,175.70 | Target Rs. 2,310 | Stop Loss Rs 2,097 | Return 6%

The stock has found support at the 200-Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) and moved up to some extent; in addition, price has moved above its previous “inflection point” on closing basis.

In the recent move, the stock has moved above its 38.20% Fibonacci Retracement level of the previous fall from Rs 2,387 to Rs 2,025.

On the weekly chart, a positive divergence is visible in the RSI (14). Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 2,165-2,185 for the target of Rs 2,310 with a stop loss below Rs 2,097.

ITC Ltd: Buy | CMP: Rs 301.60 | Target Rs 337 | Stop Loss Rs 284 | Return 12%

The stock price has given a rectangle breakout on the weekly chart which suggests growing optimism in the stock.

In addition, the price has moved above its inflection point on the daily chart which again points for a bullish shift in price trend. Weekly RSI (14) is in an ascending mode.

In addition, daily MACD is in Buy mode. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 298-303 for the target of 337 with a stop loss below 284.

: The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.