NIIT Tech shares hit 10% upper circuit after Q4 results; Board declares dividend

Share price of NIIT Technologies surged 10 percent intraday on May 6 after the company reported a 11.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 113.6 crore for the March 2020 quarter.

It said strong tech capabilities and sharp execution helped the company in winning large deals.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 102 crore in January-March 2019 quarter, NIIT Technologies said in a statement.

Its consolidated revenue grew 19 percent to Rs 1,109.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 931.9 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company's board declared a third interim dividend of Rs 11 per share, and the record date for the same has been fixed for May 15, 2020.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne NIIT Tech has low debt with zero promoter pledge. However, Moneycontrol's technical rating has a neutral call on the stock.

The stock hit the upper circuit with pending buy orders of 966 shares, with no sellers available.

"The firm recorded one of its best annual performances ever in FY'20, which has come on the back of a similarly strong performance delivered in the preceding year," NIIT Technologies CEO Sudhir Singh said.