English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Voltamp Transformers; target of Rs 3046: YES Securities

    YES Securities recommended Neutral rating on Voltamp Transformers with a target price of Rs 3046 in its research report dated August 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 18, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities' research report on Voltamp Transformers


    Voltamp Transformers (VAMP) reported a strong set of numbers owing to ramp up in dispatches, robust growth in realizations (49% YoY/15% QoQ) and execution along with healthy operating margins despite a challenging environment. Order book remains strong at ~Rs7.4bn (0.6x TTM revenue) as on 1QFY23, providing revenue visibility for the next few quarters. Enquiry pipeline continues to remain buoyant on the back of capex investments across sectors such as infra, water, power, mining, oil & gas, ports, pharma, data centers, etc. However, the company’s key focus in FY23 would be to protect margins by closely monitoring supply chain and sourcing inputs at competitive costs. We believe the company is one of the best plays forfuture upturn in industrial demand given its industrial focused business model. We remain positive on the company considering 1) its strong business model, 2) debt free balance sheet and 3) consistent free cash flow generation (current cash + investment ~Rs5.8bn).



    Outlook


    The stock is currently trading at valuations of 17.9x/14.8x FY23E/24E and excl. other income it trades at P/E of 18.8x/14.9x FY23E/24E. With the recent run‐up in the stock price, we downgrade it to NEUTRAL (previously BUY) with a revised TP of Rs3,046 (previously Rs2,540) valuing it 16x FY24 EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Voltamp Transformers - 170822 - yes

    Broker Research
    Tags: #neutral #Recommendations #Voltamp Transformers #Yes Securities
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 06:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.