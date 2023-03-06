English
    Neutral Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1023: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1023 in its research report dated March 03, 2023.

    March 06, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tech Mahindra

    We attended TechM’s Investor Day 2023; the key focus of the meet was upcoming leadership transition and operational profitability. Management commentary was encouraging, with stable spending environment and deal flow in both communication and enterprise businesses. TechM continues to focus on improving its profitability and expects FY24 margins to improve, led by lower subcon expenses, improving offshore, and divestment of non-accretive businesses. With the upcoming change in leadership, due to the retirement of Mr. Gurnani (CEO), long-term strategic direction will continue to remain in focus.

    Outlook

    Near-term growth remains weak and we await greater comfort on margins. We value the stock at 15x FY24E EPS. We maintain our Neutral rating.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 6, 2023 06:57 pm