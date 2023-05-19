English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Tata Steel; target of Rs 110: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 19, 2023 / 06:10 AM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Steel

    TATA is all set to capitalize the vast growth in domestic steel demand amid rapid expansion in the infrastructure, construction, and automobile sector. We believe TATA is adding capacity at the right time to capture the robust growth journey. TATA is one of the largest and cost-efficient steel manufacturers with strong raw material security, which ensures adequate and timely supply of raw materials. With multiple iron mines in India and Canada, TATA’s entire iron ore requirement is met by its captive mines.  TATA is also enhancing its iron ore mining capacity from 36mt to 60-65mt , which will ensure adequate iron ore requirement for expanded capacity.  TATA offers a wide gamut of flat and long steel products with emphasis on Value-added products (VAP) catering to sectors such as automobile, retail, packaging, construction, energy, consumer durables, and engineering.  Globally, steel prices have been under pressure, on the back of lower demand from the USA and Europe and lower-than-expected pickup from China.


    Outlook

    While TATA is well placed, the stock trades at 5.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA and we believe it is fully priced in at current levels. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a SoTP based TP of INR110.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tata Steel - 18 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tata Steel
    first published: May 19, 2023 06:10 am