Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:05 PM IST

Neutral Muthoot Finance; target of Rs 1300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Muthoot Finance with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated August 19, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Muthoot Finance


Muthoot Finance's (MUTH) 1QFY21 PAT increased ~60% YoY to INR8.4b (2% miss). While total income missed our expectations by 8%, it was offset by lower opex and credit costs. However, according to management, the cost reduction is one-off and unlikely to sustain. As the company opened branches in May'20, it witnessed more collections than disbursements. Hence, its loan book declined marginally QoQ.



Outlook


However, this is likely to be a drag on margins going ahead. While MUTH's subsidiaries have witnessed improving collection efficiency, we remain cautious on the asset quality outlook. Maintain Neutral with TP of INR1,300 (3x FY22E BVPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Motilal Oswal #Muthoot Finance #neutral #Recommendations

