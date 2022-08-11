English
    Neutral MRF; target of Rs 80,000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on MRF with a target price of Rs 80,000 in its research report dated August 09, 2022.

    August 11, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on MRF


    MRF’s 1QFY23 revenue was a beat, but margin was impacted due to cost pressures (RM cost pressure and higher other expenses). Lower other income impacted PAT. The industry is taking gradual price increases to dilute the impact of severe cost inflation.  We reduce our FY23 EPS estimate by 5.5% to account for margin pressure and upgrade out FY24 EPS estimate by ~12% to factor in lower commodity costs, in turn improving margin.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR80,000.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 11, 2022 03:02 pm
