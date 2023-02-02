English
    Neutral MAX Financial Services; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on MAX Financial Services with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on MAX Financial Services

    MAX Financial Services (MAXLIFE) reported a strong quarter as VNB margin expanded sharply to 39.3% in 3QFY23 even as APE growth remained under pressure and declined 5% YoY (7% miss). Within segments, Non-PAR continued its robust momentum led by annuity business, while Individual Protection too saw an improvement. Others remained under pressure.  Growth in APE was driven by the proprietary channels, which rose 13% YoY and contributed ~33% of overall APE. Conversely, the banca channel APE declined 12% YoY but recovered and jumped 36% QoQ. Management expects counter share to stabilize at ~70%, thereby sustaining the growth momentum over the medium term. We expect the VNB margin to sustain at ~30% and estimate an 18% APE CAGR over FY23-25. This would imply a 21% VNB CAGR over FY23-25E.

    Outlook

    Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR900, premised on 2.2x Sep’24E EV and a holding company discount of 20%.