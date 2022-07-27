English
    Neutral Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 160: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Jyothy Laboratories with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated July 25, 2022.

    July 27, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Jyothy Laboratories


    Jyothy Laboratories (JYL)’s 1QFY23 revenue was in line with our estimate. Elevated commodity costs kept gross margin under pressure. The adverse impact was reflected in EBITDA margin, which stood at 10.2% (est. 12.5%). Revenue CAGR has been tepid at 5.5% over the preceding five years ended FY22. Revenue growth is the key for a company with sales of only ~INR22b. The likelihood of a consistent 15% sales growth (essential for any re-rating) continues to appear difficult, despite JYL’s efforts to ramp up its total and direct reach.


    Outlook


    With margin likely to remain under pressure due to elevated material cost, its earnings growth prospects remain challenging. We assign a 15x EV/EBITDA target multiple as we roll forward our Jun’24E targets, resulting in a TP of INR160. We maintain our Neutral rating.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:07 pm
