    Neutral IPCA Laboratories; target of Rs 760: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on IPCA Laboratories with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated May 14, 2023.

    May 16, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on IPCA Laboratories

    We analyzed the form 483 issued to IPCA Lab (IPCA) at Piparia formulation site by USFDA. USFDA inspected the Piparia site of IPCA between April 18th and 26th and issued form 483 with three observations. The observations are related to Out-of-specification (OOS), Out-of-Trends (OOT), documentation of investigations/corrective and preventive action (CAPA) and responsibilities/authority toward Quality unit operations. We believe additional efforts would be necessary to address these regulatory concerns. Since most of the ANDAs held by IPCA are linked to its own API site at Ratlam, which is currently under import alert, it would be crucial to address the USFDA compliance issues at Ratlam to resume business in the US. We value IPCA at 21x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR760. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock, owing to the expensive Unichem acquisition, gradual pick-up in generics exports, and limited upside potential from its current levels.

    We continue to value IPCA at 21x 12M forward earning to arrive at a price target of INR760. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock as there is limited upside potential from its current levels.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Ipca Laboratories #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: May 16, 2023 04:23 pm