MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 860: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Alembic Pharma with a target price of Rs 860 in its research report dated November 11, 2021.

Broker Research
November 11, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Alembic Pharma


Alembic Pharma (ALPM) delivered in-line 2QFY22 earnings. Subdued performance in US/API was offset by a better-than-expected show in the Domestic Formulation (DF) segment. The YoY declining trend in the US business has reached a trough with the limited impact of price erosion and an increased pace of launches going forward. We lower our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by 7.5%/5.8%, factoring in a) a delay in successful compliance at injectables sites, b) gradual revival in US sales, and c) higher RM/logistics costs. We value ALPM at 18x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our revised TP of INR860. We maintain our Neutral rating on a limited upside from current levels.



Outlook


We value ALPM at 18x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR860. We maintain our Neutral stance on a limited upside from current levels.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Alembic Pharma #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Nov 11, 2021 12:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.