    Metro Brands: On a strong growth footing

    Metro Brands has one of the best financial and operating metrices in the footwear industry. Driven by a robust store expansion and enhancement of online channel, the company is on track for a strong earnings growth

    Bharat Gianani
    June 08, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
    MBL has a debt-free balance sheet and it is among the firms with the best financial and operating metrices in the footwear industry. (Representative image)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Metro Brands Ltd (MBL; CMP: Rs 579; Market cap: Rs 15,715 crore) posted its best Q4 performance so far last fiscal. Both top line and bottom line saw strong growth, notwithstanding COVID-related restrictions. MBL is on track for a strong earnings growth, driven by robust store expansion and enhancement of its online channel. The footwear company has successfully scaled up the Crocs footwear business and will now expand the Fitflop footwear sales in the Indian market. The company is scouting...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers