Metro Brands: On a strong growth footing

MBL has a debt-free balance sheet and it is among the firms with the best financial and operating metrices in the footwear industry. (Representative image)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Metro Brands Ltd (MBL; CMP: Rs 579; Market cap: Rs 15,715 crore) posted its best Q4 performance so far last fiscal. Both top line and bottom line saw strong growth, notwithstanding COVID-related restrictions. MBL is on track for a strong earnings growth, driven by robust store expansion and enhancement of its online channel. The footwear company has successfully scaled up the Crocs footwear business and will now expand the Fitflop footwear sales in the Indian market. The company is scouting...