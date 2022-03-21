English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Maruti Suzuki shares jump after parent Suzuki Motor plans to invest $1.4 billion in EVs, battery

    Suzuki Motor Corporation's wholly owned Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) will invest Rs 7,300 crore for the construction of battery plant near SMG’s automobile manufacturing unit by 2026.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
    Under the MoU mentioned above, Suzuki Motor Corporation's wholly owned Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) will invest Rs 7,300 crore for the construction of battery plant near SMG’s automobile manufacturing unit by 2026. SMG will invest another Rs 3,100 crore for ramping up production capacity for EVs by 2025.

    Under the MoU mentioned above, Suzuki Motor Corporation's wholly owned Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) will invest Rs 7,300 crore for the construction of battery plant near SMG’s automobile manufacturing unit by 2026. SMG will invest another Rs 3,100 crore for ramping up production capacity for EVs by 2025.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Maruti Suzuki India share price jumped 3 percent in the morning session on March 21 after Japan's Suzuki plans to invest $1.4 billion for EVs at India factory.

    Suzuki Motor holds majority stake in the Indian auto major Maruti Suzuki. Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private will invest Rs 31 billion by 2025 for increasing production capacity for battery EV manufacturing and Rs 73 billion for construction of plant vehicle batteries, the company said.

    It is the first major EV plan announced by Maruti Suzuki for India in a bid to align itself with a national strategy to reduce oil dependence and cut debilitating air pollution in major cities.

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, visiting his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on Saturday announced $42 billion of investment in India over the next five years.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Close

    Related stories

    This is an important step for Maruti Suzuki as it marks the EV foray for Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Indian arm. However, no change has been announced in the EV launch timeline which Maruti had set as 2025, hence earnings won't get any immediate bump from EVs although the sentiment will continue to remain positive.

    Under the MoU mentioned above, Suzuki Motor Corporation's wholly owned Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) will invest Rs 7,300 crore for the construction of battery plant near SMG’s automobile manufacturing unit by 2026. SMG will invest another Rs 3,100 crore for ramping up production capacity for EVs by 2025.

    Another group firm Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 45 crore in construction of vehicle recycling plant by 2025. This comes after Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Tsusho Group had announced in November 2019 a joint venture for vehicle dismantling and recycling and set up a unit in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

    At 10:07am, Maruti Suzuki share price was trading at Rs 7,895.35, up Rs 207, or 2.63 percent on NSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7,937.45 and an intraday low of Rs 7,790.80.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Maruti Suzuki
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 10:20 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.