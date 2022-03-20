Japan's Suzuki Motor to invest Rs 10,440 crore for electric vehicle production in India

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation said on March 20 it plans to invest 150 billion yen (about Rs 10,440 crore) in ramping up production capacity for electric vehicles as well as setting up an EV battery manufacturing plant and vehicle recycling unit in India.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on March 19 at India-Japan Economic Forum held in New Delhi in the presence of Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director and president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, and Kenichi Ayukaya, managing director and chief executive of Maruti Suzuki India, were joined by senior government personnel of India and Japan at the ceremony.

Speaking at the forum, Toshihiro Suzuki said, "Suzuki's future mission is to achieve carbon neutrality with small cars."

He added, "We will continue active investment in India to realise self-reliant India (Atma-Nirbhar Bharat)."

Also Read: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in India for two day visit

The battery plant is proposed to be set up near Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd's automobile manufacturing unit in Gujarat.