Maruti Suzuki share price in focus on better production, sales data

The company reported 9.3 percent rise in production to 1,80,221 units in May 2023

Maruti Suzuki's share price is likely to gain in the early trade on June 2 on the back of better sales and production data for the month of April 2023.

Maruti Suzuki has reported a 10.6 percent jump in its total sales at 178,083 units against 161,413 units and domestic sales were up 12.7 percent at 151,606 units versus 134,222 units, YoY.

The company's domestic passenger vehicle sales were up 15.3 percent at 143,708 units versus 124,474 units. Exports slipped 2.6 percent at 26,477 units against 27,191 units (YoY).

On the production side, the company has reported a 9.3 percent rise to 1,80,221 units in May 2023 versus 1,64,859 units in May 2022.

The passenger cars production was up at 1,21,684 units versus 1,12,826 units.

In the quarter ended March 2023, the company reported a 43 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 2,623 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 32,048 crore for the March quarter.

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 38 percent to Rs 3,350 crore and margins improved 130 basis points on-year to 10.4 percent.